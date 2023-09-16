Tin-Tin Pasia scored a pair of first-half goals to lead Aquinas to a convincing victory over Athena. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Section V Boys Soccer

Aquinas 7, Athena 0

Tin-Tin Pasia and Nicola Costa each had a pair of goals for the Li’l Irish as Aquinas scored early and often to take down Athena.

Pasia netted both of his in the first half, with Carter Wegman and Costa scoring the Li’l Irish’s other two first-half goals to lead 4-0 at the break.

Costa scored his second goal less than a minute into the second half, with Alfonso Vito and John Leary also tallying goals to close out the game.

Aquinas (5-0-1) is ranked 8th in the initial Class A NYSSWA state rankings. They will travel to Sutherland on Tuesday, September 19th. Athena (3-1) will also play the Knights in their next game. They will host Sutherland on Monday, September 18th.

Odyssey 1, Geneva 0

Pablo Gonzalez scored the only goal for the Leopards as Odyssey won their second straight game.

Late in the first half, Alan Rebis sent a long free-kick into the box. The keeper could not handle the shot and Gonzalez popped in the rebound for the go-ahead goal, which proved to be the difference.

Andrew Snyder kept a clean sheet for the Leopards. Geneva played most of the second half with ten players after receiving a red card.

Odyssey (2-3) will travel to Dansville on Monday, September 18th. Geneva (1-2) will host Newark on the same evening.