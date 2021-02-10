Aquinas, Mercy’s dominant performances lead to season-opening wins

Aquinas 74, Bishop Kearney 55

The Li’l Irish rallied in their season opener to top the Kings by 19 points. Kearney started out hot with a 21-9 lead in the beginning of the second quarter, but Aquinas went on a 13-5 run going into halftime. They were able to outscore Kearney 46-22 and hold onto the lead.

Aquinas’s Jack Bleier led all scorers with 25 points, 20 of those coming in the second half. Xavier Gissandanner led Bishop Kearney with 20 points.

Wednesday was the first time these two teams met since February 2017 during sectionals, when Nahziah Carter and Jalen Pickett were seniors. They met five years prior during the regular season.

Fairport 48, Mercy 60

A second half Fairport surge was not enough to defeat Mercy at home. The Red Raiders trailed by fourteen points at the half, but the Monarchs defense kept the game in check.

Katie Whitaker led the Monarchs with a double-double, 17 points and 19 rebounds. Ella Meabon and Bella Pucci also netted 17 points a piece.