WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Savannah Hinchcliffe scored four goals as Aquinas knocked off Webster Schroeder 11-9 on Monday night.

The game was even at the half, but the Irish held Schroeder to only three second half goals to secure the win.

Hinchcliffe added two assists and six ground balls to go with her four goal game. Her older sister Sienna also had a six point game with three goals and three helpers. Gianna Leonardi had three goals to make it three Lil’ Irish with a hat trick.

It was the second win in a row for Aquinas, who improved to 3-1.

The Warriors are still looking for their first win of 2023 and dropped to 0-4.