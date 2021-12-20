Aquinas hockey takes down Geneseo/Avon/Livonia in high scoring game

C.J. Mangone and Tyler Day scored two goals each for the Li'l Irish in their 8-4 win over the Lakers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six different players for the Li’l Irish scored as Aquinas outlasts Geneseo/Avon/Livonia 8-4.

Aquinas took a 2-1 lead after the first period behind two goals from Caleb Wood and Alex Smola. Christian Rumfola scored for the Lakers. Both teams exchanged goals in the second period until CJ Mangone scored twice within one minute to make it a 5-3 game.

Tyler Day also scored two goals for the Li’l Irish.

Aquinas moves to 5-1 on the season and will take on WFL at Lakeshore East on Tuesday, December 21st. The Lakers’ next game will be against Portside on Wednesday, December 22nd at Wilson Ice.

