Connor Carey scores the first of four unanswered goals for Aquinas as the Li’l Irish defeated Greece 5-4. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Down 4-1 midway through the second period, the Li’l Irish flipped the switch and scored four unanswered goals as Aquinas took down Greece 5-4 in the finale of the Mr. Nuch Classic.

Connor Carey started the comeback with ten minutes left in the second period as his pass went off a defender and in.

The Li’l Irish headed into the third down 4-2 when they took off.

Mike Dossier scored the first of the period less than three minutes into the frame. Iesa Mohammed added another a few minutes later to tie it up, then Dossier scored his second of the frame midway through the period to give Aquinas the lead.

The Li’l Irish wouldn’t give up a goal the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Josh Kimble scored twice for the Storm and also had an assist. Camden Monks and Spencer Griffin scored the other goals for Greece.

Cam Stewart got the other Aquinas goal. Mohammed and Carey also had assists to go along with their goals.

Aquinas is off to a 2-0 start this season after beating Irondequoit in the first game of the weekend. They will take on Geneseo/Avon/Linovia on Wednesday, November 30th.

Greece (1-1) will look to bounce back against Spartan Hockey on Tuesday, November 29th.

The Mr. Nuch Li’l Irish Hockey Classic is named after John Nuccitelli, the “godfather” of Aquinas hockey who passed away last February at the age of 84.