ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sienna Hinchcliffe of Aquinas is our player of the week.

The senior scored 13 goals and collected 5 assists in 3 games for the Li’l Irish this week. But what’s most impressive, Hinchcliffe scored eight of Aquinas’s 11 goals in a win over Frontier this past Saturday.

The University of Akron commit has scored 26 goals this season which ranks 5th in Section V. That resume is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.