PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Aquinas started off hot against Penfield but had to grind out a win in the fourth quarter to take down the Patriots 58-55.

The Li’l Irish opened the game strong, leading 15-1 late in the first quarter. Aquinas finished the first frame up 21-7 with Loren Green tallying seven points in the quarter.

Penfield continued to rally, getting closer to Li’l Irish after every quarter. Aquinas led 33-23 at halftime and 49-42 after the third.

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots took their first lead of the game. Cassidy Cone hit a three-pointer to cap off a 7-0 run, giving Penfield a 55-53 lead with 3:05 remaining.

However, that was the last time the Patriots would score. With just over two minutes to play, Molly O’Toole gathered a rebound for Aquinas and went the length of the court. She made her layup, was fouled, and converted on the ensuing free throw to give the Li’l Irish a 56-55 lead which they would not relinquish.

Penfield had two chances in the final 30 seconds to either tie or take the lead, but each of their shots couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

O’Toole led all scorers with 23 points while Green netted 18. Emma Alexander paced the Patriots with 18 points while Cone netted 14.

Aquinas (3-0) will be back in action on Thursday, December 28th when they host Fairport. Penfield (2-4) will host Sutherland on Saturday, December 30th.