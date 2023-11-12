Boys Soccer

Class A State Championship Game: Aquinas 3, Byram Hills (I) 2 (2OT)

The Li’l Irish won their fourth-ever state championship and first since 2006 with a thrilling double-overtime victory.

JB Leary netted the game-winning goal from right in front of the net in the 100th minute. A high-arching service came into the box to the head of Tin-Tin Pasia. He calmly set up Leary, whose initial stop was blocked. However, the rebound came right back to his feet, which he was able to send to the back of the net.

Pasia started the scoring in the 26th minute with an impressive left-footed boot. Early in the second half, Pasia assisted on a goal by Nicola Costa to give the Li’l Irish a 2-0 lead.

However, Byram Hills finished the half off strong with a pair of goals. Billy Gillespie converted on a PK in the 60th minute which was followed just three minutes later by another BH goal to tie the game up at 2. Neither team would score in the rest of regulation, setting up Leary’s OT winner.

Aquinas finishes the season with an unblemished mark of 20-0-2.

Class C State Semifinals: Byron-Bergen/Elba (V) 1, Seton Catholic (IV) 1 (B-B/E advances 3-2 in PKs)

The Bees won a thriller on penalty kicks to continue their quest for their first-ever state title.

Jack Farner got the scoring started 14 minutes into the first half to give B-B/E a 1-0 lead at the half. George Phillips answered with a goal in the second half to send the game to overtime.

Neither team could find the back of the net in two overtime periods, sending the game to penalty kicks.

With his team leading 3-2 in the final round, B-B/E keeper Martin MacConnell Jr. secured the win, making a diving stop to his right to make the save.

The Bees (17-2-1) will take on Mount Academy (IX) in the state championship game at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 12th.

Girls Soccer

Class AA State Semifinals: Spencerport 3, Somers (I) 1

The Rangers are headed back to the state championship game after a 3-1 victory in a battle of unbeatens.

Emma Watson got the scoring started with the first-half’s only goal, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

Just a minute in to the second half, Lindsay Ulaj tied the game up for Somers.

The score held at 1-1 until there was just ten minutes left in the game. Lindsay Lenhard continued her stellar postseason run with the go-ahead goal. Emily Peacock followed up Lenhard’s mark with an insurance goal a few minutes later to secure the win.

Spencerport (22-0-0) will take on Smithtown West (XI) in the state championship game on Sunday, November 12th at 10 a.m. The Rangers last won an outright state title in 2016 and shared the title in 2017.

Class AAA State Semifinals: Monroe-Woodbury (IX) 1, Fairport 0

Kate Allen’s penalty kick goal in the first half was the only goal of the contest as Monroe-Woodbury advanced to the state championship game.

Monroe-Woodbury earned the penalty kick when a Red Raider defender committed a handball in the box with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half.

Fairport’s season ends with a 7-9-2 record.

Class B State Semifinals: Haverling 2, Marcellus (III) 1 (OT)

After falling in the state championship game last year, Haverling is headed right back to the title game after a thrilling victory on Saturday.

Keegan Smith’s overtime goal was the difference to send the Rams to the title game.

Smith netted the game’s first goal, the only in the first half. Marcellus answered in the second half as Lexie Fragnito found the back of the net to force the game into overtime.

Smith’s OT winner was on a free kick from 35 yards out. Her shot was too hot to handle for the Marcellus goalie, sending the Rams to the title game.

Haverling (20-1) will play Babylon from Section XI in the title game on Sunday, November 12th at 9:30 a.m.

Class C State Semifinals: Waterford-Halfmoon (2) 3, Holley 0

Holley’s dream season ended in the state finals as they were shut out by Waterford-Halfmoon, the defending state champs.

After a scoreless first half, Payton Galuski got the Fordians on the board just a few minutes into the second on a breakaway. Addyson Galuski and Addyson Galuski added goals in the second half for W-H.

Holley finished the season with a 19-4 and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Class D State Semifinals: Fillmore 4, Lisbon Central (X) 1

Hope Russell scored two goals and added an assist as the Eagles’ perfect season continued into the state championship game.

Fillmore will take on Cincinnatus (III) in the state title game on Sunday, November 11th at 12:30 p.m.