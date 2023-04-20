WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Li’l Irish jumped out to a five goal lead early in the second quarter and never looked back as they defeated Schroeder 12-6 on Thursday evening.

Aquinas stormed out the gates as they led 6-1 with seven minutes remaining in the first half. The Li’l Irish held serve the rest of the second quarter to take a 7-3 lead into halftime. In the 3rd quarter, AQ outscored the Warriors 3-0 to put the game out of the reach.

It’s been a bounce back season for Aquinas as they currently hold a 5-1 record with their only loss coming to Nichols out of the Buffalo area. In 2022, the Li’l Irish finished with a 7-10 record before falling in the Class D sectional semifinals.

Aquinas (5-1) will host St. Francis on Saturday, April 22nd while Schroeder (4-4) will take on Horseheads at home the same day.