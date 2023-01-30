ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Li’l Irish pulled away in the fourth quarter to take down previously unbeaten Monroe 76-70.

Aquinas got off to a good start taking a 16-9 lead into the second quarter. However, Monroe battled back in the second quarter to make it 30-30 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was close throughout as the Li’l Irish held 48-47 lead after three quarters of play. However, early in the fourth quarter, Aquinas turned up the heat defensively leading by as many as ten points in the frame to secure the road win.

Senior guard Mykel White led Aquinas with 20 points including 13 in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Jay Alexander was right behind him with 19 points. For Monroe, Davion Jones had 20 points while DaiQuon McKinney pitched in 16 points.

The Li’l Irish won nine of their first ten games to begin the season. However, they hit a rough patching as they dropped three close games before defeating Monroe Monday night.

Aquinas (10-4) will have a quick turnaround and face Bishop Kearney at home on Tuesday, January 31st. Monroe (12-1) will take on School of the Arts at School #33 the same night.