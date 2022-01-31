Aquinas boys basketball knocks off Syracuse CBA for eighth win in a row

The Lil' Irish stormed back in second half to get the win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After squandering a double-digit first half lead, the Lil’ Irish battled back to protect home court in a win over Christian Brother’s Academy.

Aquinas jumped out to a 24-12 lead after eight minutes of play. The Lil’ Irish offense hit four three-pointers in the first quarter alone. However, the second quarter belonged to Christian Brother’s Academy as they outscored Aquinas 23-6 to take a 35-30 leading into halftime.

In the second half, Aquinas locked in on the defensive end of the floor outscoring CBA 31-22.

Rob McCullough led the way for the Lil’ Irish with 16 points while his teammate Myles Blackwood chipped in 15.

Aquinas (12-2) got their eighth win in a row and will host St. Joe’s out of the Buffalo area on Wednesday.