Aquinas senior quarterback almost always has the numbers to be on the short list of candidates to be Player of the Week. This week, he finally ended up with the award.

Szalkowski passed for 288 yards and FIVE touchdowns leading the Irish to 63 points in a win over Schroeder last week. He ended up with more TDs (5) than he had incompletions (3) in 22 attempts.

That’s more than enough to end up Player of the Week.