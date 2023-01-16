ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Connor Carey from Aquinas hockey scored all three goals for the Li’l Irish in their 3-2 OT victory on Saturday against the WFL Panthers

Carey capped off his day with a fantastic solo effort for the winner, deking out two defenders and the goaltender to give the Li’l Irish a senior day victory.

The junior forward has 8 goals in his last 7 games, guiding AQ to a 9-4-1 start to the season. He’s also now our Player of the Week.

Aquinas has won their last five games against Section V opponents. Carey is second on the team with 12 goals, while Cam Stewart has 17 goals and 13 assists. Iesa Mohammed, Ares Miller, and Connor Mangone each have more than 20 points this season. Aquinas has scored the second-most goals in Section V this season.