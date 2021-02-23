AQ holds off McQuaid; Northstar scores pair of wins

Aquinas 68, McQuaid 61

Sophomore Damarius Owens scored 17 points and helped Aquinas to a big lead that barely stood up against their arch rivals from McQuaid Monday night on Dewey Avenue.

The Irish led by 19 late in the third quarter before a barrage of three’s from the Knights got them back in the game.

Star guard Keith Warren converted a three point play less than three minutes into the fourth quarter to draw McQuaid within 54-50. Back to back buckets by Robert McCullough and Wesley Henderson restored some cushion for AQ, but McQuaid wasn’t done.

A Ryan Broderick three closed the deficit to just 61-59 with a bit over a minute to play. The Irish ran the shot clock and put the ball in the hands of McCullough. He delivered a driving layup with 40 seconds to play that finally sealed the win.

Warren led all scorers with 25 points, including 20 in the second half. The Irish had three more players join Owens in double digits. Jack Bleier had 13, Henderson added 12 and Myles Blackwood chipped in with ten points. Owens also had five blocked shots.

Aquinas improved to 4-2 this season while McQuaid fell to 3-3.

Northstar 86, Chesterton 52 (boys)

After leading 39-23 at the half, the Knights outscored the Chargers 24-10 in the third quarter to seal the game for their 8th win to open up the season.

Northstar will take their 8-0 record to take on Vertus on Wednesday, while Chesterton will look for their first win of the season that same day against Finney.

Northstar 55, Chesterton 37 (girls)

Chesterton started strong, leading 16-15 two minutes into the second quarter. However, Northstar flipped the switch from there earning an 18-point win to start 3-0 on the season.

Bria Danesi led the Knights with 20 points, while Alayna Garwood tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds for her third-straight double-double to open the year. Breona Jones added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Northstar will look to stay unbeaten on Wednesday when they travel to Lima Christian while Chesterton takes their 2-3 record into a matchup against Finney the same day.