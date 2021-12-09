Aly Johnson’s late three propels Wayne over Eastridge

Wayne get big road win as they hold off late surge by the Lancers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Aly Johnson’s three with less than a minute to go helped the Eagles defeat Eastridge 36-33.

After leading 17-15 at halftime, Wayne extended their lead to 26-21 going into the fourth quarter. After leading by as much as 7 in the fourth quarter, Nora Miller and the Lancers would rally to tie the game at 30 with a minute left in the game.

With 50 seconds left in regulation, Johnson hit the go ahead from the left corner to put the Eagles up 33-30.

Wayne moves to 3-1 on the year and will face Geneva at home on Friday, December 11th.