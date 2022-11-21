BROADALBIN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Alexander Trojans saw their season come to a close as they fell to Cambridge/Salem (2) 12-7in the regional round of the state tournament.

The game was pushed from Friday to Sunday due to the snowstorm that hit Western New York.

The Trojans got on the board first, with Trent Woods connecting with Christian Kissel for a 36-yard passing touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

Bryce Burr scored a touchdown for Cambridge/Salem in the second quarter, but the Trojans stopped the two-point conversion to remain in the lead 7-6.

The score stayed there until the fourth quarter when Evan Day ran in for another score, giving C/S the win.

Alexander finished with a 9-2 record and a runner-up finish in Class D.