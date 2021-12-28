Aiden Cook hits game winner to push Penfield over Newark

Aiden Cook scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Penfield defeat Newark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a back and forth game down the stretch, Aiden Cook’s three with 16 seconds remaining in the game helped lift the Patriots over Newark 53-50.

It was a back and forth game throughout with Newark’s Isaiah Camp catching a lob and laying it in to put the Reds up 50-48. A few possessions later, Penfield set up a play for Cook to run off a screen and get a clean look at a three pointer. He delivered hitting nothing but net putting the Patriots back on top 51-50.

Cook led the way for the Patriots with 17 points while his teammate Brady Schroeder chipped in 11 points of his own. Camp was the high man for the Reds with 14 points.

Penfield moves to .500 with a 3-3 record on the season. The Patriots will take on Canandaigua at home Thursday, December 30th at 7:30pm.

Newark will face C.G. Finney at Penfield high school earlier that night at 6pm.