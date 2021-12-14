After an explosive second period, Penfield and Victor hockey play to a tie

After trailing 3-1 in the second period, Victor rallied to tie the game at 3

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After trailing 3-1 in the second period, Victor rallied to tie the game at 3.

With less than five minutes remaining in the first period, Mason Maksymiu scored off a deflection to put the Patriots on the board first.

One minute into the second period, Colin McNamara of Victor would score a power play goal to tie the game up at 1. Soon after, Andrew Martin put Penfield back on top 2-1 with a goal of his own.

Penfield’s Sam Smock wristed a shot on goal and Ryan Militello was there to put it in off the rebound to put the Patriots up 3-1.

With nine minutes remaining in the second, Simon Kowal scored off the rebound off a shot from Michael Peluso to cut the deficit to 3-2. Five minutes later, Aiden Beal scored to tie the game up at 3.

Victor will take on Massena Friday, December 17th while Penfield will play host to Pittsford next Tuesday, December 21st.