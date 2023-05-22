Schaeffer has 30 goals in her last seven games

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Addie Schaeffer of Webster Thomas is helping to lead a late-season turnaround for the Titans girls lacrosse team and is our Player of the Week.

After starting the season 3-7, Thomas is heading into the quarterfinals of the playoffs with seven straight wins.

In that seven-game stretch, she has 30 goals. Her efforts include a nine-goal performance against Honeoye Falls-Lima, four goals in a tight one-goal game against Spencerport on May 12th, and a six-goal two-assist game against Churchville-Chili in the first round of the playoffs on May 20th.

The sophomore has 50 goals on the season, tied for 11th best in Section V. The Titans will take on Victor on May 23rd in the Class B quarterfinals.