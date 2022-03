ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in three years, the area’s best basketball players and cheerleaders will put their talents on display at the annual Ronald McDonald House All-Star Basketball Games.

This is the 37th annual event, which has raised over $350,000 dollars since 1986. The game was not played the last two years due to COVID.

58 boys and girls basketball players made this year’s teams as well as 20 cheerleaders.

The games will be played on Saturday, March 26 at Rush-Henrietta High School. The girls game starts at 1:00 p.m. with the boys game starting at 3:00 p.m. The cheerleaders will perform at halftime of the boys game.

Boys Rosters

Red Team

Coaches: Brian Puthnam- Avoca/Prattsburgh, Troy Prince-Hilton

Pacey Hopkins- Avoca/Prattsburgh

Zach Colvin- Avon

Landon Danaher- Bolivar-Richburg

Hunter McCaffrey- Canisteo-Greenwood

Andrew Morrow- Dansville

Caquan Wester- Eastridge

Mike Morgan- Edison Tech

Max-Yamil Cabezudo-Brown- Harley Allendale Columbia

Preston Prince- Hilton

Broek Ostrom- Holley

Jaylen Battle- Lyons

Ryan Garwood- Northstar

Phil Nwugwo- Victor

Gold Team

Coaches: Darrell Barley- East, Trevor Sanders, Palmyra-Macedon

Myles Blackwood- Aquinas

Jack Bleier- Aquinas

Kyle Wade- Caledonia-Mumford

Logan Salvatore- Dundee/Bradford

Damani Barley- East

Kai McCullough- East

Carter Sisson- Fillmore

Luke Ciprich- Gananda

James Reaves, Jr.- Greece Athena

Paul Goodness- Palmyra-Macedon

Mason Blankenburg- Wayne

Andrew Quinn- Webster Thomas

Jackson Kulik- Webster Thomas

Aaron Lund- Wheatland-Chili

Girls Rosters

Red Team

Coaches: Michael Strait- Dundee/Bradford, Kara Ingalls- Mercy

Kaia Goode- Bishop Kearney

Kiara Anglin- Brighton

Hallie Knapp- Dundee/Bradford

Imani Oliver- East

Samantha Lewis- East Rochester

Emma Cole- Fillmore

Nadia Martyniuk- Gananda

Paris Anthony- Gates Chili

Alicia Borden- Genesee Valley/Belfast

Hannah Hoerter- Hammondsport

Libby McDonough- Mercy

Eva Elliot- Penfield

Giavanna White-Principio- Waterloo

Sydnee Emerson- York

Gold Team

Coaches: Rick Krzewinski- Byron-Bergen, Todd Julien- Pittsford Mendon

Ella Fadale- Brockport

Eliza Nicosia- Harley Allendale Columbia

Teagan Kamm- Honeoye Falls-Lima

Jane Spitulnik- Hornell

Ella Lewis- Lyndonville

Kelsey Schlagenhauf- Oakfield-Alabama

Tatum Smyth- Palmyra-Macedon

McKenna Kelly- Perry

Anaya Coleman- Pittsford Mendon

Danielle Strauf- Pittsford Mendon

Adrienna Lisai- School of the Arts

Riley Stowe- Wellsville

Marley Adams- Wellsville

Cheerleaders

Coaches- Shaun Loomis- Avon, Kori Colegrove- Bath-Haverling