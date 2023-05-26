AJ and Carl get you ready for plenty of championship games this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The spring sports season is winding to a close and it looks like it’s going to be another wild finish. After recapping our coverage of the PGA Championship, AJ Feldman and Carl Jones catch up on what we’ve missed while we were working from dawn to dusk at Oak Hill Country Club.

In boys lacrosse, Pittsford is building some serious momentum heading into the Class A semifinals while Schroeder pulled off a big upset over Canandaigua (4:00). In girls lacrosse, Class C is shaping up to be a wild bracket and Victor is getting their mojo back (8:30).

On the diamond, Penfield baseball stunned Hilton while Churchville-Chili had a storybook finish to their semifinal matchup (13:30). And we gear you up for the thrilling conclusions of the softball tournaments (18:00).

