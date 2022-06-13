We honor the best of the best in a season filled with many strong candidates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trophies have been raised, banners are about to be hung, and it’s time for the final episode of the High School Huddle for the 2021-21 season. The spring sports season saw several teams winning it all and we honor the best of the best this year with our spring sports award show.

0:00-13:25- We recap a busy week of state tournament action that saw McQuaid baseball, Schroeder softball, and Victor girls lacrosse win state championships.

13:25-19:55- Our award show starts with our stories of the year as we highlight the surprising and fantastic seasons from Pal-Mac baseball and Irondequoiut boys lacrosse.

19:55-27:00- It’s time to recognize our players of the year, as we give our flowers to Molly Broccolo of Schroeder softball and the defensive duo of Eric Platten and Jack Faiola from Canandaigua boys lacrosse

27:00-37:45- We conclude the show by honoring our teams of the year that should come as no surprise, McQuaid baseball and Victor girls lacrosse.