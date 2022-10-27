AJ and Carl get you ready for football sectionals and dive into the action that's already happened around Section V

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to start handing out some bricks as each sport in Section V has reached the postseason.

After bemoaning Syracuse’s loss to Clemson, AJ and Carl break down their latest local football rankings which has plenty of shakeups in the large school list (0:00-20:15).

We turn our attention to soccer as we recap what’s been going on in sectionals (20:15-25:45). Volleyball playoffs are finally underway, we preview some of the top teams and potential sleepers (25:45-32:15).

We wrap up the show by highlighting what’s been going on in field hockey (32:15-33:45) as well as two of the top football quarterfinal matchups we’ve got our eyes on this week (33:45-36:00).

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. UPrep 8-0 AA 1 2. Victor 7-1 AA 2 3. Schroeder 8-0 A1 4 4. McQuaid 6-2 AA 3 5. Hilton 7-1 A1 7 6. East 8-0 A2 5 7. Pittsford 3-5 AA 6 8. Canandaigua 6-2 A2 8 9. Penfield 4-4 AA NR 10. Brighton 6-2 A1 NR

Small Schools