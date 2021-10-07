High School Huddle: Big-time football matchups on the horizon, top girls soccer and volleyball contenders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’ve flown past the midway point of the high school football season and sectionals are approaching for all fall sports. Some are even already here. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break it all down in this week’s edition of the high school huddle.

Topics include:

0:00- AJ welcomes Carl to the show

1:40- One of the best chants AJ has ever heard

3:06- Penfield girls volleyball and their strong play this season

5:55- HF-L football gears up for their big matchup against Batavia

7:39- Our teams of the week: UPrep and Spencerport football

11:40- AJ’s under-the-radar team, Aquinas girls soccer

13:30- Carl’s under-the-radar team, Sutherland field hockey

16:60- Gearing up for Friday’s HF-L/Batavia matchup

17:50- Previewing the Spencerport/Canandaigua battle

21:20- Taking a look at Class D’s showdown between Avon and O-A/E