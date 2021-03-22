Red Jacket begins 8-man season with convincing win

Logan Keifer rushes in one of his three first-half touchdowns as Red Jacket topped Holley 50-0. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Keifer runs for three touchdowns in the first half.

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Jacket Indians kicked off their first season as an 8-man football team with a dominating 50-0 win over Holley.

After Daltyn Hanline made an acrobatic interception secured off of his own legs, Logan Keifer took a pitch 70 yards to the house on their first offensive play of the game. Kyle Damore connected with Mason Pollot on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

On the next drive, the Indians defense forced a Hawks punt which Ethan Lenny blocked and fell on in the end zone for another touchdown which made the score 16-0.

Keifer would rush for another two touchdowns to give Red Jacket a 30-0 lead at the half. The defense would hold the shutout in the second half as Red Jacket secured the 50-point win.

Red Jacket will take on Perry on Saturday while Holley will look for their first win of the season hosting Lyndonville/Barker/Roy-Hart.