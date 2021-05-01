Canandaigua, Livonia win second-straight sectional titles on Championship Friday

Class A – (2) Canandaigua 32, (4) East 7

In a rematch of the 2019 Class A championship game, East was hungry to knock down Canandaigua from the top of the section. The Braves had no interest in losing their crown.

After Dom Comella put the Braves on the board first, Yasiir Daniel answered with a 45-yard rushing touchdown on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage.

The game was a cold, windy, and sometimes snowy affair. When Canandaigua got the wind at their backs in the second quarter, they took advantage.

Bryan Boldrin connected with Jaxon Grant on a 45-yard touchdown of his own to give the Braves a 14-7 lead.

Midway through the second, Comella added another touchdown, this time from 28 yards out. The Braves led 20-7 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Boldrin delivered the dagger with a 57-yard QB keeper to put the game out of reach. Eric Platten added a receiving touchdown from Boldrin in the fourth quarter to complete the 32-7 win.

The Braves conclude the Fall II season with another sectional brick and a 8-0 record.

Class C – (1) Livonia 44, (2) Bath-Haverling 0

The Bulldogs were not going to let go of their 2019 title after being bumped to Class C. Livonia defeated Bath-Haverling in a shutout to repeat another sectional championship win.

Livonia came out hot out of the gate. The Rams fumbled the opening kickoff, allowing Alex Minnehan to score from 19 yards out. Minnehan scored again a few minutes later, leading 16-0. Steffan Gwyn rushed for the final touchdown of the first quarter, with the Bulldogs completing their first three two-point conversions.

The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a Kevin Travis interception. The Rams were playing this game with their backup quarterback after their starter was injured in their semifinal win.

Livonia was able to capitalize on the pick with a 25-yard touchdown scored by Jake Smith. Minnehan added another touchdown 15 seconds before halftime, and Livonia led 36-0 at the break.

Travis was able to score the final touchdown of the game, and Livonia’s defense held the Rams scoreless.

The new Class C champions finished their season with a perfect 8-0 record.