ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mercy girls basketball closed their regular season off with a win, as they pulled away from Livonia in the fourth quarter.

The Monarchs had a strong second quarter, scoring 16 points and only allowing five points to lead 24-14 at the half. The Bulldogs bounced back in the third quarter, as they held Mercy to just six points in the frame, making the score 30-27 heading to the fourth quarter.

The two teams traded buckets throughout the quarter and Mercy was in front 41-38 with less than 45 seconds to play. The Monarchs went down low to Audrey Hintz, who fought through contact and converted the three-point play in the paint to put the game away.

Hintz had a game-high 19 points for Mercy, leading the way on her senior night. Six other players scored for the Monarchs, with Krista Harnischfeger next in line with seven points.

Three players accounted for all of Livonia’s points, with Kylie Buckley scoring 15, KJ Einhiple netting 12, and Mary Kwak scoring 11.

The game was the final of the regular season for both teams. Mercy (8-12) currently sits 12th in the Class A standings while Livonia (17-3) is third in Class B1. Playoffs for both brackets will begin on Tuesday, February 21st.