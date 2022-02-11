Prince has scored 30 points or more in five different games this season

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Preston Prince will be playing division one baseball at Niagara next year. But looking at some of the numbers he’s put up in basketball, he’s pretty good on the hardwood too.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t look at the stats and that type of thing,” said the Hilton senior forward. “But you can never be satisfied. You just got to keep pushing and keep working hard. At the end of the day, our goals haven’t been reached in terms of what we want to do.”

Preston has scored 30 points or more in five different games this year. He dropped 31 points and 16 rebounds in a game and then he followed it up with 35 and 10 later that week. Those numbers would make any coach proud, but it’s even sweeter that he’s also his Dad.

“He was my ball boy since kindergarten,” said Preston’s father and Hilton’s head coach Troy Prince. “Before that he was on the bench. So he knows the style of play that we play and the expectations. I value it because it’s coming to an end.”

Hilton is a unique team that has nine players 6’2” or taller. They started off the season 2-5 but once they started to play to their strengths and utilize that length, they won eight out of their next nine games.

“We’re more of a physical team,” said Preston Prince. “Like I said a lot of it comes down to our rebounding and playing good defense recently playing more zone.”

“Yeah we weren’t getting the results we wanted, but they were all close losses so we knew we could get there,” said junior forward Greyson Trubia. “So we were working harder in practice to get to that point where we could win and I think we’re getting there right now.”

The Cadets look to finish off the season strong and get their first sectional title since 1966.