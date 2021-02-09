High school hoops are back: Roundball Roundup Tipoff Special

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It took nearly 11 months, but basketball returned to Section Five on Monday. At News 8, we decided to celebrate with a special impromptu edition of Roundball Roundup.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Penfield 73, Brighton 34

Penfield got out to a quick start in their season-opener, putting up 25 in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 25-13 lead over the Bruins.

They kept rolling in the second quarter as Eva Elliot netted 17 in the first half alone to give Penfield a 45-28 lead at the break.

The Bruins couldn’t find anything on offense in the second half as Penfield cruised to a 73-34 lead. Elliot finished with 19 points and Jackie Funk added 13.

Fairport 43, Victor 37

Fairport took home a tight six-point win as sophomore Bella Pucci finished with 22 points.

Fairport took a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter, but Victor was able to cut it to a 37-35 game with just over three minutes remaining.

Ella Meabon then created separation, fighting through contact to make a bucket and pick up a foul. She missed the free throw, and Victor answered with a Kaitlin Murphy jumper off on an inbounds play to make it a two-point game. But that was the last time they would score as the Red Raiders sunk their free throws to win 43-37.

Canandaigua 37, Irondequoit 27

The Braves opened with a win after surviving a weird game of runs against Irondequoit.

CA began the game with eight straight points, but the Eagles scored the next nine for an early second quarter lead. Canandaigua then exploded for 16 consecutive points in less than three minutes and the Braves went in front 24-9.

Irondequoit scored the last five of the second quarter and reached halftime down only 24-14. The Eagles then scored 10 of 14 points to get within three points at 30-27, but Canandaigua scored the game’s final seven points.

Freshman Kyleigh Chapman topped the Braves with 13 points. Sophomore Mya Herman scored 12 points and keyed the big 16-0 run with back to back three pointers, a steal and a pair of assists.

Amiyah Nunn led all scorers with 15 points for Irondequoit.

Athena 38, Eastridge 33

Kali Johnson led the Trojans with 14 points as they opened the season with a win in East Irondequoit. Johnson scored back to back buckets in the third quarter to break a 22-all tie and Athena was able to hold off Eastridge the rest of the way.

The lead was never bigger than six and the Lancers closed to within a point on Jenna Ortiz’s fast break layup midway through the 4th quarter. Eastridge had a few chances to tie late, but could not finish the comeback.

Kiera Osier was the only other Trojan player in double digits with 11.

Northstar 40, Chesterton 20

With a 3:30 tipoff, the Lady Knights won the first game of the Section V season with a 40-20 win.

Northstar jumped out early with a 7-0 lead and extended their lead to 16-4 on a Breona Jones three-pointer.

Chesterton would cut it to a 23-10 lead at the half but were unable to get any closer in the second half.

BOYS

Northstar 87, Chesterton 57

Northstar and Chesterton finished the first quarter tied at 16, but the Knights took over from there, sailing to a 30-point win.

Turner Harris netted 29 for Northstar while Ryan Garwood added 24 points.

In the losing effort, Jerry Marchand had a game-high 37 points and was a menace in the paint.

McQuaid 58, Schroeder 52

Keith Warren netted a game-high 30 points as the Knights opened their season with a six-point win over the Warriors.

On a busy opening night for @SecVAthletics basketball, the standout performer to me was @McQuaidJesuit's Keith Warren. His 30 points led @McQuaidBball to a 58-52 win over a quality Webster Schroeder team. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XpuE7x77LR — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) February 9, 2021

Schroeder jumped out to an early 7-1 lead, but Warren hit back-to-back triples to tie it up.

McQuaid led by 12-11 after the first and was able to extend their lead to 30-24 at the half. They would never relinquish their lead as they took home the win 58-52.

Vertus 84, C.G. Finney 74

Early in the third quarter, Vertus led 55-40 and seemed well on their way to an easy victory in their opener.

However, Finney did not go down easily and went on a 18-4 run to make it a 59-58 game with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Earlington Walker hit a three-pointer and Quanmay Early added a layup with a foul to give the Warriors a six-point lead heading into the fourth. Finney was unable to close the gap as Vertus secured a 84-74 win.