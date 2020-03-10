Eastridge senior helps team to title after suffering seizures mid-season

Young had to sit out 30 days after suffering a seizure and rejoined his team before the semifinals.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a long time waiting for Eastridge to win it’s a basketball sectional title, 56 years to be exact. But a different wait was even tougher for senior guard Jalan Young. He started suffering seizures this past summer, was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” says Young. “I was scared, my family was scared.”

After suffering one mid-season, per state regulations he had to sit out 30 days until right before the semifinals, to rejoin his team out on the court.

“Just from a team morale perspective, everyone was so happy to have Jalen back,” says head coach Dan Roser. “Because they’ve known what he’s gone through this year and how hard it’s been on him. So just to see him be on the court, with his friends, competing, playing basketball, a sport he loves was great for the team.”

This isn’t the only hardship Young has had to overcome in his life. Six years ago, his older sister died at the age of 18 from an asthma attack and he’s been playing in her memory ever since.

“I use her as my motivation to keep going and keep going,” says Young. “There was one point in my senior season where I just wanted to give up, but I knew how much I meant to my team so I had to keep pushing day and night.”

After winning the title on Saturday, his teammates surrounded him, hugging him, telling him ‘we did this for you’.

“We play for each other already, so when something like that happens it only pushes us to go harder for the man that can’t be out there with us,” says senior guard Tony Arnold.

“I receive love for my team, not only from my family,” says Young. “I actually call them boys my family, also. You know those guys are my brothers. It felt great.”

The Lancers will look to continue their dream season on Wednesday as they take on East in the state qualifier.

