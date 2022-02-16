Boys Basketball- Dansville 44, Geneseo 35

In a high-quality tune-up before sectionals, a stifling second half from the Dansville defense powered the Mustangs over the Blue Devils.

Both teams entered 15-4 and the first half showed just how even the two teams were. The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter and 22-22 heading into halftime. Eghosa Okpefe did most of the heavy lifting for the Blue Devils, scoring ten points in the first half.

Dansville’s defense was relentless in the third quarter, forcing Geneseo to take difficult shots and commit multiple turnovers. Geneseo could not muster up a single point in the first half as Dansville led 31-22 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils finally got something going in the final quarter, getting to the free-throw line and converting on their chances. The lead was cut to 33-29 midway through the quarter.

But Dansville would score the next two buckets on a tough inside play from Drew Morrow and a steal that went the other way from Collin Gray to put the game away. Geneseo would make a few late three-pointers, but the result was never in doubt.

Morrow led the Mustangs with 18 points. Jakob Smith had ten, Gray had nine, and Dawson Wadsworth added seven points.

Ethan Bennett was the top scorer for Geneseo with 15 points. Okpefe finished with ten points, Ryan Whitney had five, and Lyndon Bailey tallied three points.

The game was the regular season finale for both teams. Dansville (16-4) will be the top seed in the B2 bracket and is riding a five-game winning streak. Geneseo (15-5) will be the third seed in Class C1. Prior to their loss to the Mustangs, the Blue Devils were on a six-game winning streak.

Girls Basketball- Brighton 51, East 27

The Bruins scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back to close their season with a win.

Kiara Anglin led all scorers with 18 points for Brighton. Nora Smith added 14 points. Brighton led 16-6 after the first quarter.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and allowed Brighton to finish their season at 9-11.

East had a four-game winning streak ended and closed the year at 10-10.

It’s very likely the next game for both teams will be at the same gym against the same opponent. With only a couple of games left in the regular section-wide, East is the 8-seed at Class A and Brighton is the 9-seed. Assuming the seeding holds, the Eagles will host the rematch with Brighton on Tuesday.