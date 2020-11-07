HF-L boys soccer, Fairport field hockey end regular seasons with big wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Section V regular season is coming to a close and teams are making statements before sectionals begin.

BOYS SOCCER- Honeoye Falls-Lima 4, Greece Olympia 0

Honeoye Falls-Lima completed their perfect regular season with a convincing win over Greece Olympia. Gunnar Wetzel scored a hat-trick in less than three minutes, giving him 15 goals for the season. His goals were scored in the 7th, 9th, and 10th minutes.

Reece Joint added another on a rebound in 18th minute to round out the scoring.

HF-L heads to the postseason with a 10-0 record, matching the mark set by HF-L’s girls team.

FIELD HOCKEY- Fairport 8, Webster Schroeder 0

Fairport got back to .500 on the season with a dominating 8-0 win to end their regular season.

After leading 1-0 after the first quarter, the Red Raiders pulled away with a trio of goals in quick succession in the second quarter. Katelynn Hamann scored two of those goals to lead the Red Raiders to victory and a 5-5 record on the season.