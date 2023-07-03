Former Rochester Rhino star Craig Demmin is the director of the camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Karen and Gerard Iglesia followed up their highly successful basketball camp with a soccer camp this week at East high school.

The duo behind Primetime 585 partnered with RiverFlow soccer club to host a camp in honor of Heidi Fine. Fine was a teacher at Mercy High school, who passed away earlier this year due to cancer.

One of her last wishes was to bring urban and suburban kids together through soccer and the camp did just that.

“Access and opportunity for all children,” said Deon Rodgers, president of RiverFlow soccer club. “Right now you have the pay to play model in youth sports. It’s systematically locking kids out who cannot afford the costs. This camp’s focus is we don’t care how much you make. You can put the finances aside and let’s just get the kids together.”

Through private donations of over $10,000, the camp is free for kids ages 7-17.

“Many people come from humble beginnings, but that shouldn’t lock them out,” said Rodgers. “We should open more doors.”

Rodgers called it a high quality camp due in large part because of the level of instruction the kids will receive. Former Rochester Rhino star Craig Demmin is operating as the director of the soccer camp.

“We got the best,” said Rodgers. “Not just the best in Rochester, but the best in the country leading this camp. That’s key and our kids need to see that. Our kids see it as he’s tangible. He is what we call throughout the community the Soccer Guru. To have him here running this camp it means a lot to me. I know our kids are just in awe.”

The camp will pause for the fourth of July, but will continue on Wednesday, July 5th through July 7th.