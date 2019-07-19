Heat, humidity leads to turbulent day at Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic

The second day of the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic was filled with challenging heat and a weather delay.

Despite the conditions, the leaderboard has a three-way tie in first. Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, Yujeong Son of South Korea, and Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Canada are all 8-under par through 36 holes.

Second place is an even bigger logjam with five players sitting one back of the lead.

The heat index rose to nearly one hundred degrees and play was halted for over an hour due to lighting spotted from the course. The scorching temperatures are expected to continue into Saturday with temperatures expect to exceed 90 degrees.

Moving day at the Danielle Downey Classic will begin at 7:00 am Saturday morning at Brook-Lea Country Club.