Hauschka gets extension; Love goes to IR

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka looks after a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Stephen Hauschka and the Bills agreed to a new two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Hauschka, who signed with the Bills in 2017, has made 51 of his 61 field goal attempts. He’s missed one extra point in 55 tries.

In his first year with the team, Hauschka became the first kicker in NFL history have kicked 53-yard field goals or long in back-to-back games. He booted a 55-yarder against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of that season, and followed that up with a 56-yarder on the road against the Atlanta Falcons a week later.

The extension is reportedly for $8 million.

The Bills also announced defensive end Mike Love was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. The 25 year old was thought to be in good position to make the final roster before he was injured in the preseason game against the Lions.

Instead, his season is now over and it makes rookie Darryl Johnson likely among the locks to be part of the final 53. Eddie Yarbrough may also have a chance to make the team.