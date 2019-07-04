Harrison Phillips excited to try out new role

Last year, Harrison Phillips was the pup of the defense. At least that’s how he was treated on the outside.

He spent much of 2018 answering questions about what Kyle Williams was teaching him and how much he was learning from a veteran defensive line.

This season, Williams is retired and Phillips is now sporting a year of experience.

Horrible Harry thinks that will allow him to fulfill his full potential.

“Some of the reasons that they drafted me here, similar to Kyle Williams off the field… the fact that I enjoy bringing people together. I enjoy having that leadership role,” Phillips said. “Being the first one in line for things. Calling people out when it’s not right.”

Those are all things Phillips couldn’t do much last season as a rookie. This year will be different.

“Now that I have just a little bit of positional power, not being a rookie any more and having some guys that I can lean on, I’m really happy to show that side of me to Brandon Beane and Coach McDermott,” Phillips said.

Phillips is a pup no longer. Now, he’s a dog.