Harrison Phillips done for the season

ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 08: Harrison Phillips #99 of the Buffalo Bills looks at the scoreboard during the first half of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on August 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Indianapolis 24-16. (Photo by Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips tore his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, and is out for the remainder of the 2019 season. Head Coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday afternoon the injury happened on the Bengals’ final drive of the game.

Here's the play where Harrison Phillips apparently got injured. He's all the way to the right, in front of Matt Milano.

I don't see anything that goes wrong. No wrong steps. No contact. He just goes down. Appears to grab left knee. #Billsmafia@ProFootballDoc pic.twitter.com/2xkMdMD5AK — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 23, 2019

There is no contact on the play and no missteps. Phillips just seems to go down. Former NFL team doctor and noted Twitter injury expert Dr. David Chao says that’s how more than three-quarters of ACL injuries happen.

“Unfortunate, a young player that’s been developing, was having a very good year and was an important piece of our defense,” said McDermott. “We’ll mend up and guys will step in and step up and we’ll go on from there. Unfortunate, sad, he worked extremely hard but it’ll be good having him around. Brandon and I have spoken about it, we’ll address it as we move forward.”

The second year defensive tackle had three tackles and a half sack in three games this season. His snap count had been steadily progressing upward so far this season.

Snap counts for #Bills DTs first 3 games:

NYJ: Lotulelei 30, Harrison 23

NYG: Lotulelei 28, Harrison 28

CIN: Harrison 26, Lotulelei 21



Looks very much like a transition was happening that the Phillips injury will end for this year. — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 23, 2019

The Bills have Kyle Peko and Vincent Taylor available at the DT spot on the practice squad to possibly replace Phillips.