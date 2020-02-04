Hall of Fame voter who snubbed Jeter keeps ballot private

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter speaks during the Baseball Hall of Fame press conference, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Jeter and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker will both join the 2020 Hall of Fame class. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.

Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with slugger Larry Walker. They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26 along with catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association head Marvin Miller, who were elected by the modern era committee in November.

Mariano Rivera, Jeter’s Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.

The BBWAA has listed public ballots since 2012. The BBWAA voted all Hall ballots should be made public but was overruled by the Hall’s board of directors, which instead included an option for each voter to decide whether to release his or her ballot two weeks after the voting announcement.

The percentage of public ballots released by the BBWAA was about the same this year (79.3%) as last (79.5%).

Ryan Thibodaux’s vote tracker lists 332 ballots (83.6%), including six that are anonymous, and all included Jeter.

———-

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports