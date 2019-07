After playing one of the highest scoring games of the season two weeks ago, Syracuse got the better of McQuaid on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win at the Rochester Ice Center.

The two squads played to a 6-6 draw in Syracuse back on December 21st.

Connor Fitzpatrick, Charlie Merkley and C.J. Malone registered the three goals for the Knights, who have now gone three straight games without a win after a 6-1-0 start to the season.