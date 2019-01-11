Kidtrell Blocker hits go-ahead bucket in final minute as Kearney tops Leadership

ROCHESTER - Bishop Kearney guard Kidtrell Blocker dazzled with several impressive buckets. but the junior saved the best for last, hitting the go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds left to lift the Kings past Leadership Academy 64-63.

The junior ended the night with 28 points in a game that saw the Kings lose a 9-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Leadership forward Kennyh Hardeman was in the right place at the right time, swiping a lose ball before finishing with a layup that gave the Lions the lead before Blocker's final shot.

Hardeman ended the night with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Leadership. Maurice McKinney led the Lions with 18 points thanks partly to five 3-pointers.

Both teams now have identical 6-5 records.