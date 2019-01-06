Fairport tops Victor in showdown of Section V powers

FAIRPORT - A pair of power play goals in the first period helped Fairport take down state champs Victor 3-1 at Rochester Ice Center on Saturday.

Defender Hunter McDonald got the scoring started for the Red Raiders with a seeing-eye wrist shot through traffic. Two minutes later, Fairport found themselves on the power play again when Sam Hoyen poked home the puck from a scrum in front of the net to make it 2-0.

Victor got on the board with a Roman Czornobil rebound putback in the second period.

The Red Raiders added a third goal on an empty netter from Travis Knicley.

Fairport improves to 6-1-3 with the win while Victor drops to 7-3-0.