Gronk gone wild! Gronkowski set to host WrestleMania

Breaking News
COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in NY, more workforce reductions, financial relief underway
Live Now
President Trump leads Coronavirus Task Force press conference from White House
1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Gronk gone wild! Gronkowski set to host WrestleMania

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, makes a catch next to Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Gronkowski, the retired Patriots tight end, is set to host WrestleMania in April from WWE’s performance center. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gronk is going to WrestleMania.

Rob Gronkowski, the retired New England Patriots tight end, is set to host WrestleMania in April from WWE’s performance center.

The WWE’s annual wrestling extravaganza — often called the Super Bowl of wrestling — was originally scheduled for April 5 at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium. WWE announced this week it would move its card to the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida.

WWE will hold WrestleMania over two nights for the first time ever April 4 and 5 from the performance center. Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion, tweeted he would explain the new format and his role on Friday’s live edition of “Smackdown.”

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Gronkowski stormed over the barricade at WrestleMania in 2017 and bro-hugged real-life friend and wrestler Mojo Rawley after he won the Andre the Giant battle royal.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss