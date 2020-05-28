Breaking News
Suspect in tractor-trailer chase in Geneseo shot and killed by police
Whirlybird your way out of the sand

Golf

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When people get into the bunker, the first thing they do is panic, but according to Brian Jacobs, being in the bunker is “actually a gift.” Getting into the rough, you can’t really predict the spin or the height of the shot.

Jacobs suggests working with the board on turf interaction. “Most people you’d think would be able to hit the board properly,” said Jacobs. “Sometimes, they miss and it means they’re too shallow or they smash it behind the board and it’ll be too steep.”

Start to get a reference point, that’s the low point in the swing and that’s where things have to happen. “What we’ll do next is put a little pile of sand and just blast the sand,” said Jacobs. “Just get that sand to go off the board, then we have a ball.”

You want to have that same feeling again. After a few reps, you can see the imprint of the board in the sand. Put the ball on it. Pretend the board is there again and it comes right out.

We’re trying not to close the face. If you whirlybird the face, it stays open and gets the bounce into the ground.

