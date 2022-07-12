ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Golf has long been considered Rochester’s major sport. With its prestigious history, memorable events, and legendary golfers it seemed long overdue for a Hall of Fame to recognize the people that made the golf community what it is.

That Hall of Fame finally came to fruition on Tuesday with the inaugural induction ceremony held at the Country Club of Rochester.

Don Allen, Walter Hagen, John Kircher, Jim Scorse, Mike Sorce, Jerry Stahl, Jean Trainor, and Sam Urzetta were inducted into the class in front of a packed room of spectators at CCR.

“The list of people that are going to be inducted in the future, I’m sure, is very long,” said Stahl, who co-chaired three USGA events at Oak Hill and chaired many LPGA tour stops in Rochester. “To be a part of that first grouping, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Work started on the Hall of Fame in 2019 but was delayed to COVID, allowing for a super-sized class of eight people to be inducted this year.

“Walking in the doors tonight and seeing the people, the old faces and the people that I’ve met in my personal journey — I’m sure I speak for everyone in attendance tonight, is just extremely gratifying for me to see this,” said RDGA board member Mark Battle. “It’s a proud moment for the RDGA tonight.”

“Golf is part of the DNA of this community,” said Stahl. “I’m just fortunate to have had the opportunity to be involved in golf here”

Full profiles of the Hall of Fame class have been provided by the RDGA below.

DON ALLEN (Amateur Golf) – Among his many accomplishments, the long-time

Country Club of Rochester member won the RDGA District Championship six times and

the New York State Men’s Amateur Championship six times. Additionally, Allen played

on two Walker Cup teams, two America’s Cup teams, made three Masters

appearances, advanced to the round of eight in the 1964 U.S. Amateur, placed third in

the 1965 U.S. Amateur, and sixth in the 1966 U.S. Amateur.

WALTER HAGEN (Professional Golf) – In a lengthy career that began as a caddie at

the Country Club of Rochester, Hagen turned professional at age 19, becoming an

Assistant Professional in the CCR pro shop before success as a tournament golfer lured

him away. Hagen won his first major championship – the U.S. Open – in 1914, followed

by another in 1919. Eventually, he would win 11 majors between 1914 and 1929 (third-most all-time), including four Open Championship titles and five PGA Championship

titles – while at the same time, elevating the stature and prestige of professional golfers.

JOHN KIRCHER (Amateur Golf) – A long-time Monroe Golf Club member, Kircher

rose through the ranks of RDGA junior golf – winning the Boys Sub Junior title in 1973 –

before becoming one of the Rochester area’s most accomplished amateurs. Between

1990 and 2011, Kircher won the RDGA District Championship four times, the RDGA

Match Play Championship twice – and in 1985, the Monroe Invitational. He has also

partnered with fellow Monroe Member Mike Mercier to win the New York State Men’s

Four Ball Championship.

JIM SCORSE (Amateur Golf) – A relative latecomer to the game of golf, Scorse honed

his considerable skills playing on the public links of Twin Hills Golf Club, Deerfield Golf

Club and Churchville Golf Course before becoming a member of Stafford Country Club.

Since finding his niche, Scorse has blitzed his way through the competition, to date

winning five RDGA District Championships, nine RDGA Match Play titles, eight RDGA

Mid Am titles, one RDGA Senior Championship – and no less than 15 RDGA Player of

the Year honors. In 2005, Scorse won his only New York State Men’s Amateur title in a

memorable final round vs. John Kircher at Ontario Golf Club.

MIKE SORCE (Administrator) – A long-time fan and advocate of the game of golf,

Mike Sorce began volunteering for the RDGA in the early 1980s. Serving on the “ladder”

of District offices, Sorce rose through the ranks, from Tournament Chair to Secretary,

Treasurer and Vice President – eventually serving as RDGA President for two terms.

Throughout his administrative career, Sorce advocated for the development of junior

golf programs throughout the Rochester area – a lifelong passion. Eventually, Sorce

directed the annual Rochester Williamson Cup junior team, as well as the Rochester

Interdistrict junior golf team. In recent years – along with serving as a highly rated senior

RDGA Rules Official – Sorce has served as President of the RDGA Foundation, tasked

with leading fundraising efforts to support the many junior golf programs administered

by the RDGA.

JERRY STAHL (Administrator) – As a lifelong golf enthusiast and local business

owner, Jerry Stahl joined Oak Hill Country Club early on, eventually serving as Club

President. It was during his tenure there that he was tasked with co-chairing (along with

Allen Brewer) the 1984 U.S. Senior Championship and later, the 1989 U.S. Open and

1998 U.S. Amateur Championships, all hosted by Oak Hill. His experience there led him

to serve on the Executive Committee of the USGA for many years, eventually rising to

the office of Secretary. In the late 1990s, he turned his attention to the long-running

LPGA Tour stop in Rochester, the Rochester International hosted by Locust Hill Country

Club, serving many years as Tournament Chairman. Throughout the years, Stahl has

been a strong advocate for the RDGA both locally and nationally, including serving on

the RDGA Foundation Board of Directors. Stahl is also recognized as an accomplished

– and highly-rated – USGA Rules official. In that capacity, he has administered the

Rules of Golf in many major amateur and professional championships, including the

U.S. Open and Masters.

JEAN TRAINOR (Amateur Golf) – As part of the legendary family of CCR members –

which included her husband George and daughter Anne Trainor Ralph – Jean Trainor

was an accomplished junior golfer long before there were ever junior golf programs for

girls. First known by her maiden name of Ramaker, then later after her marriage to

George Trainor, Jean won the Women’s Rochester District Championship three times

before World War 2, then launched into an unmatched string of 13 consecutive WRDGA

Championship titles between 1947 and 1959. Eventually, Trainor won the Women’s

District 24 times, a record that still stands.

SAM URZETTA (Teaching) – “Class” is the word that best describes this long-time

PGA Head Professional, who called the Country Club of Rochester home between 1956

and 1993. Although noted as being one of the finest instructors the game has ever

known during his tenure as CCR’s head pro, Urzetta was also a very accomplished

player, having won the New York State Men’s Amateur Championship once, the RDGA

District Championship twice, the Monroe Invitational three times and the U.S. Amateur

Championship once – all between 1947 and 1950. Following his success as an

amateur, Urzetta tried his hand on the pro tour circuit before settling in as CCR’s

resident pro in 1956.