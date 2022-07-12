ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Golf has long been considered Rochester’s major sport. With its prestigious history, memorable events, and legendary golfers it seemed long overdue for a Hall of Fame to recognize the people that made the golf community what it is.
That Hall of Fame finally came to fruition on Tuesday with the inaugural induction ceremony held at the Country Club of Rochester.
Don Allen, Walter Hagen, John Kircher, Jim Scorse, Mike Sorce, Jerry Stahl, Jean Trainor, and Sam Urzetta were inducted into the class in front of a packed room of spectators at CCR.
“The list of people that are going to be inducted in the future, I’m sure, is very long,” said Stahl, who co-chaired three USGA events at Oak Hill and chaired many LPGA tour stops in Rochester. “To be a part of that first grouping, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Work started on the Hall of Fame in 2019 but was delayed to COVID, allowing for a super-sized class of eight people to be inducted this year.
“Walking in the doors tonight and seeing the people, the old faces and the people that I’ve met in my personal journey — I’m sure I speak for everyone in attendance tonight, is just extremely gratifying for me to see this,” said RDGA board member Mark Battle. “It’s a proud moment for the RDGA tonight.”
“Golf is part of the DNA of this community,” said Stahl. “I’m just fortunate to have had the opportunity to be involved in golf here”
Full profiles of the Hall of Fame class have been provided by the RDGA below.
DON ALLEN (Amateur Golf) – Among his many accomplishments, the long-time
Country Club of Rochester member won the RDGA District Championship six times and
the New York State Men’s Amateur Championship six times. Additionally, Allen played
on two Walker Cup teams, two America’s Cup teams, made three Masters
appearances, advanced to the round of eight in the 1964 U.S. Amateur, placed third in
the 1965 U.S. Amateur, and sixth in the 1966 U.S. Amateur.
WALTER HAGEN (Professional Golf) – In a lengthy career that began as a caddie at
the Country Club of Rochester, Hagen turned professional at age 19, becoming an
Assistant Professional in the CCR pro shop before success as a tournament golfer lured
him away. Hagen won his first major championship – the U.S. Open – in 1914, followed
by another in 1919. Eventually, he would win 11 majors between 1914 and 1929 (third-most all-time), including four Open Championship titles and five PGA Championship
titles – while at the same time, elevating the stature and prestige of professional golfers.
JOHN KIRCHER (Amateur Golf) – A long-time Monroe Golf Club member, Kircher
rose through the ranks of RDGA junior golf – winning the Boys Sub Junior title in 1973 –
before becoming one of the Rochester area’s most accomplished amateurs. Between
1990 and 2011, Kircher won the RDGA District Championship four times, the RDGA
Match Play Championship twice – and in 1985, the Monroe Invitational. He has also
partnered with fellow Monroe Member Mike Mercier to win the New York State Men’s
Four Ball Championship.
JIM SCORSE (Amateur Golf) – A relative latecomer to the game of golf, Scorse honed
his considerable skills playing on the public links of Twin Hills Golf Club, Deerfield Golf
Club and Churchville Golf Course before becoming a member of Stafford Country Club.
Since finding his niche, Scorse has blitzed his way through the competition, to date
winning five RDGA District Championships, nine RDGA Match Play titles, eight RDGA
Mid Am titles, one RDGA Senior Championship – and no less than 15 RDGA Player of
the Year honors. In 2005, Scorse won his only New York State Men’s Amateur title in a
memorable final round vs. John Kircher at Ontario Golf Club.
MIKE SORCE (Administrator) – A long-time fan and advocate of the game of golf,
Mike Sorce began volunteering for the RDGA in the early 1980s. Serving on the “ladder”
of District offices, Sorce rose through the ranks, from Tournament Chair to Secretary,
Treasurer and Vice President – eventually serving as RDGA President for two terms.
Throughout his administrative career, Sorce advocated for the development of junior
golf programs throughout the Rochester area – a lifelong passion. Eventually, Sorce
directed the annual Rochester Williamson Cup junior team, as well as the Rochester
Interdistrict junior golf team. In recent years – along with serving as a highly rated senior
RDGA Rules Official – Sorce has served as President of the RDGA Foundation, tasked
with leading fundraising efforts to support the many junior golf programs administered
by the RDGA.
JERRY STAHL (Administrator) – As a lifelong golf enthusiast and local business
owner, Jerry Stahl joined Oak Hill Country Club early on, eventually serving as Club
President. It was during his tenure there that he was tasked with co-chairing (along with
Allen Brewer) the 1984 U.S. Senior Championship and later, the 1989 U.S. Open and
1998 U.S. Amateur Championships, all hosted by Oak Hill. His experience there led him
to serve on the Executive Committee of the USGA for many years, eventually rising to
the office of Secretary. In the late 1990s, he turned his attention to the long-running
LPGA Tour stop in Rochester, the Rochester International hosted by Locust Hill Country
Club, serving many years as Tournament Chairman. Throughout the years, Stahl has
been a strong advocate for the RDGA both locally and nationally, including serving on
the RDGA Foundation Board of Directors. Stahl is also recognized as an accomplished
– and highly-rated – USGA Rules official. In that capacity, he has administered the
Rules of Golf in many major amateur and professional championships, including the
U.S. Open and Masters.
JEAN TRAINOR (Amateur Golf) – As part of the legendary family of CCR members –
which included her husband George and daughter Anne Trainor Ralph – Jean Trainor
was an accomplished junior golfer long before there were ever junior golf programs for
girls. First known by her maiden name of Ramaker, then later after her marriage to
George Trainor, Jean won the Women’s Rochester District Championship three times
before World War 2, then launched into an unmatched string of 13 consecutive WRDGA
Championship titles between 1947 and 1959. Eventually, Trainor won the Women’s
District 24 times, a record that still stands.
SAM URZETTA (Teaching) – “Class” is the word that best describes this long-time
PGA Head Professional, who called the Country Club of Rochester home between 1956
and 1993. Although noted as being one of the finest instructors the game has ever
known during his tenure as CCR’s head pro, Urzetta was also a very accomplished
player, having won the New York State Men’s Amateur Championship once, the RDGA
District Championship twice, the Monroe Invitational three times and the U.S. Amateur
Championship once – all between 1947 and 1950. Following his success as an
amateur, Urzetta tried his hand on the pro tour circuit before settling in as CCR’s
resident pro in 1956.