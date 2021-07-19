Organizers hail Danielle Downey Classic as success despite washed out weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the record-breaking rain came in on Saturday, it washed out the final two days of the Danielle Downey Classic.

Emma Broze was declared the winner after leading the field with a score of 8-under after the first 36 holes. Despite the unfortunate ending to the event, tournament chair Mike Vadala was thrilled with how everything went.

“All things considered, it was an awesome week. We had such a great time. The players, I know, love Rochester and they had so much fun. We made the very best of it that we could,” said Vadala. “I honestly can’t feel disappointed. I’m honored and privileged that we have these players here and all the things that they do for the community. You could easily take a different approach, I’m not going to.”

The tournament raised a large amount of money for charity, Vadala says it could approach $50,000 dollars. All of the events prior to the competition on Thursday such as the various pro-ams went off without a hitch.

“We had so much good happen during the week. Just Monday morning, we had 70 or 80 kids for a junior clinic and then that afternoon 26 high school girls got to play with a pro,” said Vadala. “We gave out the Danielle Downey scholarship, by that afternoon Monday I had a tear in my eye for all the great things that were going on and it just continued all week. Just a super event for Rochester.”

Once again, the tour pros hailed Rochester as one of their favorite cities to go to throughout the season, something that Vadala is extremely proud of.

He says he’s already fielding multiple phone calls to figure out how to make next year’s event better than ever.