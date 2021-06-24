New energy for Monroe Invitational as 80th tournament approaches

The 18th green at Monroe Golf Club will soon feature some of the top amateur golfers in the world at the Monroe Invitational. (WROC/AJ Feldman)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a new excitement for the upcoming Monroe Invitational and it’s not just because of the absence of the event last summer.

The tournament has been moved from June to July and that’s allowing an elite field of amateur golfers to descend to Monroe Golf Club this year.

“The thing that drives this event and makes it interesting is always the quality of the field. This year alone we’re going to have over 70 kids in the top 1,000 and 35 of the top 500 amateur players on the planet,” said tournament director Mason Grower.

“It’s always been a top-level amateur event but we’re making a push to make it top-25 elite. We hover maybe in the 50/60 ranking of all the great amateur events around the world but we’ve re-energized, we’ve re-tooled the tournament committee,” said Monroe Golf Club general manager Scott Ellender. “There seems to be a re-energy around the membership to take this thing to another level and make it the best experience it can for our membership, the local community, and keep elevating this tournament.”

In the past, the event has featured standouts like Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods as amateurs before they rose to fame. This year, the field is highlighted by Australian Louis Dobbelaar, who recently won the Dogwood Invitational, a U.S. amateur major. Rochester native Will Thomson, who currently plays at the University of Texas, is also back in the field.

Tournament organizers welcome the Rochester community to enjoy the event and the personal experience that spectators can have with the players.

“The entire Rochester community is welcome to come out, bring your kids, and watch some of the best amateur golfers in the world. Not just in college golf, but in the world, compete right here at Monroe,” said Ellender. “You can come out free of charge and get up close and personal with some of the best amateurs in the world and enjoy it.”

“You can absolutely walk up right behind a player who is top-100 in the world and watch him swing, hopefully, listen to him talk to his caddie about how he’s thinking through a shot,” said Grower. “It’s truly a unique experience.”

The first round of the event starts on Wednesday, July 7, and the final round wraps up on Saturday, July 11. More information can be found on the tournament’s website.