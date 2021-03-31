Monroe County’s golf courses open for 2021 season on April 6

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – MARCH 02: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National on March 2, 2012 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Parks golf courses will reopen for play Tuesday, April 6.

The county operates three golf courses: Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley, and Churchville.

“Affordable and accessible golf is one of the many things that make the warm months in Monroe County so enjoyable,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a statement. “I expect golf will be a popular escape for those looking to get outside and have fun in a safe and responsible manner, similar to last summer when our County golf courses saw record play. I want to commend our Parks Director Patrick Meredith, Golf Superintendent Greg Klem and all of our parks and golf course staff for their dedication to keeping our courses in good shape and thank them going the extra mile to ensure COVID-19 protocols are kept as we still fight the pandemic.”

Tee times are open to the public and may be booked online. Official say, though courses will not yet be open, pro shop access will be available Monday, April 5th for booking tee times, selling passes and permits and answering calls. Driving ranges will be opening as conditions permit.

COVID-19 prevention protocol for use of the Monroe County Golf Courses is as follows:

Masks must be worn in the pro shop

Maintain a distance of 6 feet between golfers

Do not share equipment

Ball washers will not be available on courses

Please bring your own hand sanitizer

Do not shake hands or high-five one another when greeting or celebrating

Do not collect lost balls

If you feel sick, stay home

Officials say any failure to adhere to these rules will result in removal from the facility with no refund.