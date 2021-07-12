Local golfers go low in hopes of qualifying for U.S. Amateur

Penfield's Merkulov shoots 4-under and is tied for final qualifying spot

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — After last year’s U.S. Amateur qualifiers were canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 qualifier at Mendon Golf Course had some new problems to deal with— rain.

Originally planned for a 36-hole qualifier on Monday, heavy rains switched the event to 18 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday.

68 golfers teed it up in hopes of earning four qualifying spots. After the first day of action, three golfers are tied for the lead at 5-under par.

Penfield grad and former Duke University golfer Yaroslav Merkulov fired off the top round among local competitors, shooting 4-under. He is currently tied for the fourth and final qualifying spot

Victor grad Christian Chapman and Pittsford native Will Thomson each shot 2-under and positioned themselves nicely if they go low on Tuesday.

Full results from round one can be found here.