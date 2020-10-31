How to keep your golf game sharp during the winter

Be smart this offseason and keep improving your game during the colder months

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Masters tees-off at Augusta, it usually means the golf season is just beginning. But this year when it starts on November 12th, there could be snow on the ground in Rochester.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to forget about the sport until the spring. The first thing to do is to make sure you put away your clubs properly.

“You don’t want them in a cold garage, you don’t want them in the basement next to your furnace,” said John Rose, one of the teaching pros at Big Oak Range and Golf Shop in East Rochester. “That change in temperature can easily break down the epoxy that holds the head to the golf club.”

You should clean the clubs before storing them. And not just the heads.

“Take the grips, wipe them down with warm water and soap. It’ll get the oils from your skin off of them and it’ll actually allow your grips to last a little bit longer,” Rose said.

Ideally, you should be taking swings every other week throughout the winter. But they don’t have to be in the cold. There are plenty of indoor simulators around Rochester.

“It really gives you true life of what it’s like to hit a golf ball,” said Rose. “The same distances, you can create different wind conditions, and we can put you on either the range or a number of different golf courses.”

If you want to get lessons from a pro, you can still get them now and throughout the winter. Many will offer a discounted rate and most will still teach you even when the weather looks nothing like golfing conditions.

“If you want to go outside, I’m going outside with you,” said Rose. “If you have the desire to learn, we have the desire to teach you.”

At home, the best way to keep in shape is to do a lot of stretching. It also never hurts to keep the short-game clubs handy.

“I keep my putter out, have little putting contests with the family on commercial breaks and things,” said Rose. “Anything you can do to keep a club in your hand, to work on your grip, to keep the feel of playing golf even when it’s snowing outside.”

So when you watch Tiger Woods make the turn at Augusta in November, take a few putts yourself and dream of warmer weather.