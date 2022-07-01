Webster junior golfer Jackson Ormond shined at the International Junior Masters this week in East Aurora. (Mary Margaret Johnson/WIVB)

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Junior Masters is the oldest junior golf invitational in North America. It’s featured numerous accomplished golfers such as Rochester native Jeff Sluman, Jim Furyk, Rory Sabbatini, Trevor Immelmen, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes, and Corey Conners.

The world’s top golfers were back at East Aurora Country Club this week and Webster native Jackson Ormond had a spectacular showing.

After struggling with a 78 in the first round of stroke play, Ormond bounced back with a 69 in the second round to advance to match play. His 69 was one of four rounds under 70 in qualifying.

Ormond won his first two matchups to advance to Friday morning’s semifinal round. A strong finish against Matthew Martel from Canada gave him a 2-up victor to advance to the finals.

In the championship match against Force Kosalutta from Thailand, Ormond’s momentum carried to the start of the match as the Webster native won the first two holes.

The match quickly swung over to Kosalutta as he made an albatross on the 515-yard par-five. He won the fifth and sixth holes as well to take a 1-up lead.

Ormond won the ninth hole to head to the turn all square, but Kosalutta won four of the next five holes to put the match away, eventually winning 4-and-2.

Ormond will graduate high school in 2026 and has a bright future ahead of him following his stellar week in East Aurora.